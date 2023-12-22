comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 11:38:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.05 2.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 727.5 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 646.35 0.38%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.75 1.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.35 0%
Business News/ Technology / Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Details on weekly agenda
Back Back

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Details on weekly agenda

 Livemint

Garena Free Fire players can redeem codes to obtain exclusive rewards by following the steps on the official Free Fire Redemption website.

For representation purposes only (Garena Free Fire)Premium
For representation purposes only (Garena Free Fire)

Attention Garena Free Fire enthusiasts! The Weekly Agenda has made its return, unveiling the complete schedule for the upcoming week. This grants players access to diverse events, presenting numerous chances to acquire fantastic in-game items. Regularly, the game developers introduce a range of events, providing players with opportunities to enhance their arsenal and obtain exclusive rewards.

You have the option to acquire these items and characters using in-game currency. Alternatively, you can obtain them by fulfilling different tasks outlined in the Weekly Agenda

In the most recent Weekly Agenda for Garena Free Fire, several events are set to make an appearance, including Frostfire Top-Up, Lucky Wheel, Tower of the King, Wildfire Top-Up, Mystery Shop, Frostfire Tower, and Ruleta Magica! Through the Weekly Agenda, players have the opportunity to adopt a fresh legendary appearance. Additionally, four popular looks will be reintroduced for a single day in the Mystery Shop.

On X, the official page of Garena North America announced, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! This is the most heroic week of the year. Prepare your strategy, grab it ALL!" 

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22 

FFAC2YXE6RF2 

FFCMCPSBN9CU 

FFBBCVQZ4MWA 

MHM5D8ZQZP22 

HM5D8ZQZP22 

Steps to redeem codes 

Step 1: Begin the process of redeeming freebie codes by ensuring that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not utilizing a Guest account.

Step 2: Navigate to the official Free Fire Redemption website, avoiding potentially harmful websites and exclusively using the authorized platform for code redemption.

Step 3: Upon reaching the homepage, log in using various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and others.

Step 4: Following successful login, you will be directed to the subsequent page where you can input your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click on 'OK,' and your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours. Stay tuned for additional redeem codes in the future.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 11:03 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App