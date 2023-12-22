Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22: Details on weekly agenda

Attention Garena Free Fire enthusiasts! The Weekly Agenda has made its return, unveiling the complete schedule for the upcoming week. This grants players access to diverse events, presenting numerous chances to acquire fantastic in-game items. Regularly, the game developers introduce a range of events, providing players with opportunities to enhance their arsenal and obtain exclusive rewards.

You have the option to acquire these items and characters using in-game currency. Alternatively, you can obtain them by fulfilling different tasks outlined in the Weekly Agenda.

In the most recent Weekly Agenda for Garena Free Fire, several events are set to make an appearance, including Frostfire Top-Up, Lucky Wheel, Tower of the King, Wildfire Top-Up, Mystery Shop, Frostfire Tower, and Ruleta Magica! Through the Weekly Agenda, players have the opportunity to adopt a fresh legendary appearance. Additionally, four popular looks will be reintroduced for a single day in the Mystery Shop.

On X, the official page of Garena North America announced, “THE #WEEKLYAGENDA IS HERE! This is the most heroic week of the year. Prepare your strategy, grab it ALL!"

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 22

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

MHM5D8ZQZP22

HM5D8ZQZP22

Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Begin the process of redeeming freebie codes by ensuring that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not utilizing a Guest account.

Step 2: Navigate to the official Free Fire Redemption website, avoiding potentially harmful websites and exclusively using the authorized platform for code redemption.

Step 3: Upon reaching the homepage, log in using various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and others.

Step 4: Following successful login, you will be directed to the subsequent page where you can input your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click on 'OK,' and your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours. Stay tuned for additional redeem codes in the future.

