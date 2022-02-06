Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 6 are here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 6 has gone live on the official webpage of the battleroyale game. Visit the website of Free Fire and get those redeem codes and enjoy the game full-fledged. Players can get special skin, weapons and other in-game collectables that can be used effectively to score more brownie point over you opponents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.

“Head over to the game and take part in Squad Beatz Royale to obtain the Airburst Entranced Bundle and the Katana - Maroon Laser," tweeted Free Fire India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to claim rewards redeem codes:

1. Link your Garena Free Fire account to your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Huawei or VK account. The redeem codes cannot be used while playing in guest mode.

2. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game.

3. Copy the redeem code and paste it in the designated box. Click on confirm to complete the process.

4. The confirmation will be sent to your in-game mail. Be patient if the rewards do not appear right away as some items may take up to 24 hours to reflect.

Here are the redeem codes for February 6:

FD6Y X2SQ 5WSR

FQ73 K0ZK M6MC

F44E Y84G S1N5

FA43 WKIF 4B6A

FFJS WOZU 23XD

F8GF K9TQ WGBA

F8PC 53UR 6CP7

F48J MY5H 9JZP

FGPT KXE6 HM7I

FXG6 6P6M QBFP

FUL4 SKLP 07VD

