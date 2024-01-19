Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game that gained popularity in India after the original Free Fire game was banned by the Indian government. In addition to the game's vibrant graphics and intense gameplay, the release of daily redeem codes by the game's developers, 111 Dots Studio, only adds to its popularity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The game's developers update these codes on a daily basis. There is also a dedicated microsite where players can visit to redeem the available codes.

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes? Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes made up of capital letters and numbers. The Free Fire Max redeem codes can be used to win in-game items such as weapons, diamonds, skins and more.

Do Note that the codes are only available for a limited time (up to 12 hours) and only to the first 500 users. So hurry up and redeem them before they run out

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 19, 2024: FVBERFJUVYTSRFW

FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT

F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG

FGBW3REGFBI7345

FJ8FG7BSJUWYT3R

FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH

FERTY9IHKBOV98U

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6

FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY

F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG

FAYQ765TRF4VBRN

How to use Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

1) Go to the Garena Free Fire Max's official Rewards Redemption site on your web browser.

2) Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

3) Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

4) Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

Once the codes are redeemed, players can head to the game vault where a game wall will appear. They will also be able to access gold and diamonds in exchange for these codes. As stated above, Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes can also be used to buy in-game items like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more.

