Garena Free Fire redeem codes for the May 25 are here. The redeem codes get you skin, weapons, characters without actually paying for it. These skins, rewards are needed to go long in the game. Garena daily releases the free redeem codes for its users who can get it exchanged for the in-game rewards. Although, government has banned Free Fire in India but the users in other regions can play it.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be redeemed on its website; http://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The game is not available on Play Store or the App Store in India but you can continue to play if it is already downloaded on your phone.

To redeem these Free Fire codes you need to have an official account. Guests users cannot redeem. The users account need to have Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, Twitter or VK Id linked to it. These codes are generated everyday so there is a expiry to it as well. You cannot use the same code twice.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 25:

FF11 HHGC GK3B

FFIC JGW9 NKYT

FF11 64XN JZ2V

FF11 WFNP P956

FF11 9MB3 PFA5

FFCO 8BS5 JW2D

FFAC 2YXE 6RF2

FF10 GCGX RNHY

FF10 617K GUF9

FF11 NJN5 YS3E