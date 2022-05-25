Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 25 revealed. Check here

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 25 revealed. Check here1 min read . 04:22 PM IST
- Garena daily releases the free redeem codes for its users
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for the May 25 are here. The redeem codes get you skin, weapons, characters without actually paying for it. These skins, rewards are needed to go long in the game. Garena daily releases the free redeem codes for its users who can get it exchanged for the in-game rewards. Although, government has banned Free Fire in India but the users in other regions can play it.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be redeemed on its website; http://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The game is not available on Play Store or the App Store in India but you can continue to play if it is already downloaded on your phone.
To redeem these Free Fire codes you need to have an official account. Guests users cannot redeem. The users account need to have Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, Twitter or VK Id linked to it. These codes are generated everyday so there is a expiry to it as well. You cannot use the same code twice.
Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 25:
FF11 HHGC GK3B
FFIC JGW9 NKYT
FF11 64XN JZ2V
FF11 WFNP P956
FF11 9MB3 PFA5
FFCO 8BS5 JW2D
FFAC 2YXE 6RF2
FF10 GCGX RNHY
FF10 617K GUF9
FF11 NJN5 YS3E