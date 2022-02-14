It seems like Garena Free Fire is also among the 54 apps banned today by the Government of India. The battleroyale game yesterday went missing from App Store and Play Store. The BGMI makers Krafton were being alleged for this absence. We did reach out to Krafton for official comment but they declined to say anything.

Meanwhile, the Garena Free Fire – Illuminate is among the banned apps today and it is being said that the original Free Fire was caught in the line of fire as well.

Yesterday, Garena Free Fire was removed from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store in India. There is no official comment from the makers of Free Fire yet or from Apple or Google. The news reports speculate that the South Korean battleroyale game developer Krafton is behind move. Krafton is the makers of PUBG that got banned in India and then later they came up with BMGI.

Earlier, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) makers Krafton alleged Garena of copying the theme of its game. Krafton had filed lawsuit against Garena demanding its ban. The PUBG developer also sued Google and Apple for allowing Garena to be available on their respective app stores.

The Free Fire Max is though still available on the Play Store and not sure till how long would it be there. Garena has been among the favourite battleroyale games in India and after PUBG got banned it amassed a huge user base here. The in-app purchases in Garena allowed it to collect handsome revenue.

