Garena Free Fire still missing from app stores, Krafton responds

Yesterday, Garena Free Fire was removed from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store in India. There is no official comment from the makers of Free Fire yet or from Apple or Google. The news reports speculate that the South Korean battleroyale game developer Krafton is behind move. Krafton is the makers of PUBG that got banned in India and then later they came up with BMGI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}