Garmin India has today announced its newest addition to the popular Instinct family smartwatch , the ultimate Instinct 2 series, purpose-built bold color smartwatches designed for rugged individualists. The Instinct 2 Series exhibits features like solar technology with unlimited battery life (in certain models), a full suite of health and wellness features like VO2 Max and Sleep Score. The new series also offers multi GNSS support, ABC sensors, a barometer to monitor weather, and trackback routing to navigate back to the starting point.

Instinct 2 remains built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 100 meters. It also offers a new high-resolution, easy-to-read display protected by chemically strengthened material and scratch-resistant glass.

Also, Instinct 2 series can be further tailored with free downloads of applications, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more from Garmin Connect IQ (CIQ) store.

The smartwatch comes in two sizes; a 45mm bezel and a new Instinct 2S with a smaller 40mm bezel.

The new instinct family member; Instinct 2 provides up to four weeks of continuous use with the smartwatch mode. Also, select Instinct 2 Solar models offer unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode and 48 hours in GPS mode with solar setting.

Instinct 2 eries has features like wrist-based heart rate to monitor during workouts, Stress tracking, sleep score, advanced sleep and body battery energy monitoring, Pulse Ox sensors, intensity minutes to track the activities, and women’s health tracking to monitor menstrual cycle and pregnancy.

Garmin Instinct 2 will be available for sale, March 14, onwards in India. The Instinct 2S comes at ₹33,990 for the Graphite shade, the Instinct 2S Solar at ₹43,990 and the Instinct 2 at ₹36,990.

The Instinct 2 Camo Edition is priced at ₹41,490, the Instinct 2 Solar is at ₹46,990 and the Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition comes at ₹51,990. All these watches are available across Amazon, Flipkart, and other major online and offline store.

