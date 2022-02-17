Swiss-originated precision technology maker, Garmin , has today strengthened its premium smartwatch portfolio in India with the Fenix 7 series and the Epix smartwatches. The Fenix 7 series that features four new smartwatches namely, Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar and Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar. The Fenix 7 series comes with LED flash lighting convenient for dark and outdoor activities. It can also raise SOS alert with its Red flash if required under emergency.

The US-based company also introduced a new smartwatch called Epix with AMOLED display.

The Fenix 7 smartwatch series targets 30-50 years age group who are performance athletes and those into the outdoor activities more. The Epix aims at the active lifestyle users. The Fenix 7 series boasts with a battery backup of nearly 37 days and 21 days for the Epix smartwatch. Garmin Fenix smartwatch series has entered into its 10th year of operations.

Features are blood glucose monitoring and blood pressure monitoring are not available yet in any of the Garmin watches but the company says that it’s readily available to incorporate them anytime. The accuracy of such statistics and regulations are not yet certain, said Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India in an exclusive interaction with Livemint. Garmin would use them only if it is absolute about the accuracy level of these features in future.

Garmin which is proud of its precision engineering might think of venturing into hearable segment but not now, he told.

“Garmin relies on accuracy and that is the USP of our products," said Rizvi. He is well aware about the sub-4k competition in India but those smartwatches and bands are not reliable at all. Garmin product range starts from ₹12,000 in India. “We don’t play on price but quality," said Rizvi.

He further elaborated, “The 22.4 per cent of import duty and 18 per cent GST are a bit of concern for Garmin." The company intends to build in India and educate about the brand. Garmin smartwatches can be connected via the Garmin Smart Connect app which only has English as default language. The company says that it might work on add more language support if such demand comes from its user base in India.

Garmin smartwatches have all the features of tracking, music and even payment which is called Garmin Pay but the regulation on the tokenized payments in India are yet to come.

Price

Garmin Fenix 7 is priced at ₹67,990 and will be available starting today at online portals like Flipkart and Amazon and at leading offline channels as well. It can be purchased from Garmin Brand stores as well.

The Fenix 7 Solar will be available at ₹82,990 at all the above mentioned channels starting today. The Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar comes at ₹93,990, and the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar will retail at ₹98,990.

The Epix smartwatch is priced at ₹89,990 and is readily available for purchase at all leading channels online and offline starting February 17.

