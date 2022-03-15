Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series goes on sale today. Features, price here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Garmin newly launched Instinct 2 smartwatch series goes on sale today. The Instinct 2 series is now available at Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Helios, Just In Time, and other Garmin India's Retail Partners. The Garmin Instinct 2 series was launched in the India market on March 8 in multiple colour options, including Graphite/Black, Camo Graphite, Tidal Blue, and Coyote Tan.

The technology-driven smartwatches showcase features like solar technology with unlimited battery life (in certain models) and a comprehensive range of health and wellness factors like wrist-based heart rate to monitor during workouts, Stress tracking, sleep score, advanced sleep, body battery energy monitoring, and women's health tracking to monitor menstrual cycle and pregnancy.

The smartwatch series also comes with preloaded sports applications and activities to guide the users during their rigorous training regime. It includes VO2 Max, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, Recovery Time, HIIT, and Daily Suggested Workout. The Instinct 2 Series brings significant battery life and provides two purpose-built editions with dedicated features: Tactical Editions and the Camo Edition.

The smartwatch comes in two sizes; a 45mm bezel and a new Instinct 2S with a smaller 40mm bezel. Also, Instinct 2 series can be further tailored with free downloads of applications, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more from Garmin Connect IQ (CIQ) store.

The new instinct family member; Instinct 2 provides up to four weeks of continuous use with the smartwatch mode. Also, select Instinct 2 Solar models offer unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode and 48 hours in GPS mode with solar setting.

The Instinct 2S comes at ₹33,990 for the Graphite shade, the Instinct 2S Solar at ₹43,990 and the Instinct 2 at ₹36,990.

The Instinct 2 Camo Edition is priced at ₹41,490, the Instinct 2 Solar is at ₹46,990 and the Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition comes at ₹51,990.

