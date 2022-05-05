Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Garmin launches vivomove Sport hybrid smartwatch across Nykaa platforms

Garmin launches vivomove Sport hybrid smartwatch across Nykaa platforms

Garmin vivomove Sport hybrid smartwatch.
1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Livemint

  • Garmin vivomove Sport hybrid provides notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, and alerts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Garmin India has today launched the vivomove Sport hybrid touchscreen smartwatch in four colours; Ivory, Cool Mint, Cocoa, and Black online exclusive on Nykaa across its platforms- Nykaa.com, Nykaa Fashion, and Nykaa Man in India. Garmin’s latest addition to their portfolio features OLED display. It can be used with either Android or iOS smartphones.

The Garmin vivomove Sport features a silicone band and color-coordinated watch dial in warm colorways and a soft green reminiscent of wellness aesthetics.

Garmin vivomove Sport provides advanced sleep (with sleep stages), Pulse Ox,  Body Battery energy monitoring, respiration, hydration logging, and 24/7 heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings) matrix. It also provides smart notifications such as incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, and alerts.

Garmin vivomove Sport offers up to 5 days of battery life in smart mode and up to one additional day in watch mode. It will be available at 18,990, available from today.

Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, “The vívomove series is a unique and stylish product line within the Garmin family. We at Garmin, are excited to expand this series with the vívomove Sport, a new member of the vívomove series. The vívomove Sport is specially designed for people who want the elegant look of a traditional timepiece and track their health with the latest in health and wellness technology at an accessible price point." 

Rizvi also added, “We are delighted to launch the new stylish and attractive member of the Garmin vívomove series- Vivomove Sport online exclusive on NYKAA. Also, Nykaa.com, Nykaa Fashion, and Nykaa Man’s unparalleled distribution reach to its consumers will strengthen Garmin’s Vivomove Sport accessibility to its consumers across India and provide an opportunity to deliver delightful propositions to Indian consumers."