Garmin India has today launched the new Venu 2 Plus, its smartwatch integrated with voice-calling function and hands-free voice assistance. Voice assistance feature allows the users to respond to texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and support Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby applications.

The Venu 2 Plus comes with in-built Health Snapshot aspect in the watch enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration and stress and generate a report via the Garmin Connect app to monitor the statistics.

The smartwatch comes with other features including stress tracking, advanced sleep with sleep score and insights by Firstbeat Analytics, breath work activities, pregnancy and menstrual cycle tracking, respiration tracking, fitness age, as well as other health monitoring metrics to track users’ fitness goals and progress.

View Full Image Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Venu 2 Plus comes with 43-mm watch case with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 along with stainless steel bezel and a comfortable 20-mm industry-standard quick release silicone band. The devise feature more than 25 built-in sport applications with preloaded enhanced high intensity workouts, updated intensity minutes, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates.

The Venu 2 Plus comes with built-in music (download up to 650 songs), Garmin Pay contactless payments and smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates. The Venu 2 Plus can be personalized with apps, watch faces and more features which are available to download from the Connect IQTM store. Venu 2 Plus can be used with either Android or Apple smartphones.

The users can get a battery life up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 8 hours in GPS with Music mode, the company claims.

The all new Venu 2 Plus is priced at ₹46,990, available in three colors; Graphite Black, Cream Gold and Powder Grey. It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and other leading retail outlets.

