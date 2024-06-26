Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gas stoves vs induction cooktops: Which is the perfect addition to your kitchen setup? Our top 5 picks for each

Gas stoves vs induction cooktops: Which is the perfect addition to your kitchen setup? Our top 5 picks for each

Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Looking to upgrade your kitchen? Then this buying guide will help you decide which to pick - the reliable gas stove or the innovative induction cooktop.

Understand the nuances of induction cooktops and gas stoves.

If you have been facing trouble in deciding between a reliable gas stove or an innovative induction cooktop, this buying guide will help you make the decision by exploring the details and differences between the two to help you understand them better.

Gas stoves offer precise control and a familiar cooking experience with open flames, and are suitable for various cooking techniques. On the other hand, induction cooktops use electromagnetic technology to heat cookware directly, offering faster heating, energy efficiency, and a cool-to-touch surface.

Consider your cooking habits, kitchen space, and safety preferences when choosing. Gas stoves are favoured for their versatility and immediate heat adjustment, while induction cooktops are preferred for their speed, safety features, and easy cleaning. Whether you prioritise tradition or embrace modern technology, understanding these factors will guide you to the ideal choice for your kitchen upgrade.

Read More

Gas stoves vs Induction cooktops

Gas stoves

Gas stoves use open flames fuelled by natural gas or propane for cooking. They provide precise heat control and are preferred by chefs for their responsiveness and ability to handle various cookware types.

Induction cooktops

Induction cooktops use electromagnetic coils to heat pots and pans directly. They offer rapid heating, energy efficiency, and a safer, cooler cooking surface compared to traditional gas stoves.

A detailed comparison of the difference between a gas stove and an induction cooktop:

FeatureGas StoveInduction Cooktop
Heat SourceOpen flame from natural gas or propaneElectromagnetic coils
Heat ControlPrecise control with immediate adjustmentPrecise control with rapid response
Heat DistributionUneven heat distributionEven heat distribution
Energy EfficiencyModerateHigh
SafetyOpen flame poses burn and gas leak risksCool-to-touch surface, automatic shut-off
SpeedSlower compared to inductionRapid heating
CookwareCompatible with all typesRequires ferrous metal cookware
CleaningMore effort due to grates and burnersEasy-to-clean smooth surface
Environmental ImpactEmissions from burning gasNo emissions from cooking, energy-efficient
NoiseQuietSilent operation
Installation CostLowerHigher
Cooking SurfaceTraditional and familiarModern and sleek

Also read:What is a dishwasher, and can we use this in Indian kitchens? A complete guide

Now that we have a basic insight into the two categories and what their differences are. Let’s study each in detail:

Gas stoves

Which type of gas stove is best?

The best type of gas stove depends on your cooking needs and preferences. Options include standard gas stoves with traditional burners or modern gas stoves with features like auto-ignition, tempered glass tops, and various burner configurations.

What are the two types of gas stoves?

Gas stoves are broadly categorised into manual ignition stoves, where you use a match or lighter to ignite the flame, and auto ignition stoves, which ignite with a push-button mechanism for convenience.

Which gas stove is better, 3 or 4 burner?

The choice between a 3-burner and a 4-burner gas stove depends on your household size and cooking frequency. A 4-burner stove offers more cooking space and flexibility for larger families or frequent cooking, while a 3-burner stove may suffice for smaller households with occasional cooking needs.

Which is better brass burner or alloy burner?

Brass burners are generally preferred over alloy burners due to their superior heat distribution, durability, and resistance to corrosion. They also offer more even cooking and are easier to clean, making them a better long-term investment for your kitchen.

How do I choose a good gas stove?

To choose a good gas stove, consider factors like burner material (preferably brass), number of burners (based on your cooking needs), build quality, safety features (like flame failure device), ease of cleaning, and warranty coverage. Read customer reviews and compare features before making a purchase.

Who can use a gas stove?

Gas stoves are suitable for anyone comfortable cooking over an open flame and managing a gas supply. They are commonly used in households, restaurants, and catering businesses for their versatility and precise heat control, catering to various cooking styles and preferences.

Top 5 picks for the best gas stoves

1. Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove

2. MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove

3. Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top

4. Pigeon Aster Gas Stove 2 Burner

5. Butterfly Smart Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove

Top 3 features comparison table between the best gas stoves

Best Gas StoveBurner MaterialIgnition TypeSpecial Features
Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner Gas StoveBrassManualSpill Proof Design, Ergonomic Knob, Tri-Pin Burners, Toughened Black Glass Top, 2 Years Warranty
MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Gas StoveBrassManualPremium 6mm Toughened Black Glass Top, Tri Pin Brass Burners, Anti-Skid Rubber Legs, 1 Year Warranty
Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for KitchenGlassManualSleek Glass Design, ISI Certified, LPG Compatible, Compact Toughened Glass Build, 1 Year Warranty
Pigeon Aster Gas Stove 2 Burner with High Powered Brass BurnerBrassManualStainless Steel Body, 6mm Toughened Glass Top, Anti-Skid Feet, 2 Years Warranty
Butterfly Smart Glass 3 Burner Gas StoveBrassManualToughened Glass, Spill Proof Design, High Thermal Efficiency, Designer Knobs, 1 Year Warranty

Pros and cons of gas stoves

ProsCons
Instant heat and precise temperature control.Requires a constant supply of gas (LPG).
Works during power outages.Potential for gas leaks if not maintained properly.
Suitable for all types of cookware.May produce indoor air pollutants like carbon monoxide.
Visible flame allows visual cues for cooking.Can be less energy efficient compared to induction cooktops.
Long-lasting and durable.Burner and pan supports may require regular cleaning.

Also read: Best air fryers are your go-to option for healthy cooking: Top 8 options

Induction cooktops

What is the difference between an induction cooktop and a regular cooktop?

An induction cooktop uses electromagnetic technology to heat cookware directly, offering faster heating and energy efficiency, while a regular cooktop relies on gas or electric coils. Induction cooktops provide precise temperature control and a cooler cooking surface compared to traditional cooktops.

Does an induction cooktop use a lot of electricity?

Induction cooktops are highly efficient, using electricity only when cookware is placed on the surface. They can be more energy-efficient than traditional cooktops due to direct heat transfer, but power consumption varies with usage patterns and cookware compatibility.

Which is safer, gas stove or induction?

Induction cooktops are generally safer than gas stoves because they have a cool-to-touch surface and do not produce open flames or gas leaks. They also feature automatic shut-off mechanisms when cookware is removed. Gas stoves, in contrast, pose risks of burns, gas leaks, and flame-related accidents.

Can water damage the induction cooktop?

Water spills on an induction cooktop surface do not typically damage the unit. However, water in the control panel or electrical components may cause malfunction. Wipe spills promptly and avoid excessive moisture in non-surface areas to maintain the cooktop's performance.

How do I choose a good induction cooktop?

When selecting an induction cooktop, consider factors like power rating, number and size of cooking zones, safety features (like child lock and overheating protection), ease of cleaning, compatibility with cookware (preferably ferrous metal), warranty coverage, and user reviews for reliability and performance.

Who can use an induction cooktop?

Induction cooktops are suitable for anyone looking for efficient and safe cooking options. They are particularly beneficial for households with children, elderly individuals, or those concerned about gas-related hazards. They require compatible cookware and an electrical power source, making them suitable for most modern kitchens.

Top 5 picks for the best induction cooktops

1. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

2. Havells Induction Cooktop Insta Cook - RT

3. iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop

4. Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop

5. Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop

Top 3 features comparison table between the best induction cooktops

Best Induction CooktopsWattageWarrantySpecial Features
Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop1800W1 Year7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off, High-grade Electricals, Smart Timer, Energy Saving Technology, Safety Standards, Durable Carbon Steel Worktop
Havells Induction Cooktop Insta Cook1400W3 years on Coil, 1 Year on ProductGlass Ceramic Plate, Soft Touch Buttons, AI Programmed Pre-set Cooking Options, Double Protection from Voltage Fluctuation, Crystallized Cooking Glass Plate
iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop2000W2 YearsFull Touch Control, Auto Shut Off, Over Heat Protection
Prestige PIC 20 Induction Cooktop1600W1 YearIndian Menu Option, Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment, Automatic Voltage Control, Extended Cooling System, Anti-Magnetic Wall
Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop2100W1 YearSoft Touch Button, Crystal Glass Cooktop, Auto Shut Off, Asia’s Most Trusted Brand in Home Appliances

Pros and cons of induction cooktops

ProsCons
Energy efficient - Direct heat transferRequires compatible cookware
Faster cooking timesInitial higher cost compared to traditional stoves
Precise temperature controlMay produce fan noise at high settings
Safety - Cool surface when not in useNot suitable for all types of cooking
Easy to clean - Smooth glass surfaceSusceptible to power outages
Environmental benefits - Energy savingsElectromagnetic interference with some electronics

Also read: Best mixer grinder 1000 watts: Explore the top 9 options for effortless kitchen blending and grinding purposes

Which is better - gas stove or induction?

Choosing between a gas stove and an induction cooktop depends on preferences and needs. Gas stoves offer instant heat control and are familiar to many cooks, but they can be less energy efficient. Induction cooktops are more energy efficient, safer due to their cool surfaces, and offer precise temperature control. However, they require specific cookware and may be initially more expensive. Ultimately, the choice often comes down to cooking style, energy efficiency preferences, and kitchen setup.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

