India and Indians always find connections anywhere and everywhere. The appointment of Parag Agrawal as the new CEO of Twitter has prompted big names to feel attached to him for his Indian identity. Industrialist Gautam Adani took Twitter to congratulate him and said that it is a great moment for India. Parag Agrawal joins the Indian origin CEOs club of global multinational companies such as Google, Microsoft, IBM and Adobe, etc. Adani said that Parag will make the micro-blogging website proud.

Parag Agrawal appointment came yesterday as the outgoing Jack Dorsey announced his departure from Twitter. Parag Agrawal is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and previously he was working as Chief Technical Officer at Twitter.

Another great moment for India's depth of talent and USA's meritocracy system. Congrats @paraga on your unanimous selection as CEO. You will do @Twitter & @jack proud. After Microsoft, Google, IBM, Adobe, Flex, VMware and more, yet another Indian rises to lead the digital world. https://t.co/KmVbzHlAma — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 30, 2021

“Another great moment for India's depth of talent and USA's meritocracy system. Congrats @paraga on your unanimous selection as CEO. You will do @Twitter & @jack proud. After Microsoft, Google, IBM, Adobe, Flex, VMware and more, yet another Indian rises to lead the digital world," wrote Gautam Adani.

Jack Dorsey was associated for 16 long years with Twitter. He announced his on Monday to the company’s employees.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, also praised Parag’s appointment saying this is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus. No vaccine against it (sic), he tweeted.

Parag said he is honoured and humbled on his appointment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.