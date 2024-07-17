Geekbench scores hint at powerful Xiaomi Mix Fold 4; What all to expect
Xiaomi's launch event on July 19 could introduce Mix Fold 4 with impressive Geekbench scores, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Android 14 with HyperOS skin. Mix Fold 4 boasts a sleek foldable design, Leica quad-camera setup, IPX8 water resistance, and 50W wireless charging.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi could unveil a trio of new smartphones in China on July 19, including the highly anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, the Redmi K70 Ultra, and the company's first clamshell-style foldable, the Xiaomi Mix Flip. The launch event, scheduled for 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST), promises to showcase cutting-edge innovations and design.