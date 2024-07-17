Geekbench scores hint at powerful Xiaomi Mix Fold 4; What all to expect

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi could unveil a trio of new smartphones in China on July 19, including the highly anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, the Redmi K70 Ultra, and the company's first clamshell-style foldable, the Xiaomi Mix Flip. The launch event, scheduled for 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST), promises to showcase cutting-edge innovations and design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors, recently appeared on the benchmarking site Geekbench. The device, identified by the model number 24072PX77C, achieved impressive scores of 2,105 in single-core and 6,575 in multi-core tests on Geekbench 6. These results point to the use of a powerful octa-core chipset running at 3.3GHz, coupled with an Adreno 750 GPU, and 16GB of RAM. It is widely believed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The device is expected to run on Android 14, with Xiaomi's custom HyperOS skin layered on top.

In terms of design, Xiaomi has revealed that the Mix Fold 4 will feature a book-style foldable format, available in blue and white color options. The device will boast a Leica Summilux quad-camera setup, including two telephoto dual macro cameras and a 5X periscope shooter, promising exceptional photography capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the phone is rated IPX8 for water resistance, ensuring durability. The Mix Fold 4 will measure 9.47mm in thickness and weigh 226 grams, making it a relatively sleek and lightweight foldable option. Additionally, it will support 50W wireless charging, offering fast and convenient power top-ups.

This event marks Xiaomi's continued push into the foldable smartphone market, with the Mix Fold 4 poised to compete with other high-end foldables. The introduction of the Mix Flip clamshell foldable also indicates Xiaomi's intention to diversify its product lineup and cater to a broader audience.

As anticipation builds, tech enthusiasts and Xiaomi fans alike are eagerly awaiting the official launch to see how these new devices perform and what additional features they might offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

