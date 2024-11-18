Gemini AI delayed for iPhone users amid Apple-OpenAI partnership exclusivity: Report
Gemini, Google's AI model, will not likely integrate with iPhones until 2025 as Apple focuses on ChatGPT for its AI suite. The rollout in December 2024 could initially exclude Europe and China, raising questions about Apple's strategic partnership with OpenAI.
American tech giant Google’s native AI model, Gemini, will reportedly not be integrated with iPhones for at least another year, according to recent developments. While Apple had initially hinted at a broader collaboration with multiple AI platforms, the tech giant appears to be prioritising its partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT for now.