Gemini, Google's AI model, will not likely integrate with iPhones until 2025 as Apple focuses on ChatGPT for its AI suite. The rollout in December 2024 could initially exclude Europe and China, raising questions about Apple's strategic partnership with OpenAI.

American tech giant Google’s native AI model, Gemini, will reportedly not be integrated with iPhones for at least another year, according to recent developments. While Apple had initially hinted at a broader collaboration with multiple AI platforms, the tech giant appears to be prioritising its partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT for now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence – the company’s AI suite – is not likely to integrate ChatGPT when it rolls out globally in December. Notably, Gurman speculates that Apple’s delay in incorporating Gemini into its AI ecosystem could be intentional, allowing OpenAI an exclusive operational window.

According to the media reports, this development follows earlier announcements at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, where Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, teased the possibility of Apple Intelligence integrating with other AI models, including Gemini. However, according to Gurman’s latest insights, Gemini’s integration with iOS is not expected until 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The December update, iOS 18.2, is all geared up to bring Apple Intelligence to all compatible iPhones. However, its initial release will reportedly exclude Europe and China. Expansion into European Union countries is reportedly slated for April 2025, while a Chinese release is expected to coincide with iOS 19 in October 2025.

As per the report from Gurman, there are also unanswered questions about whether the California based Apple’s exclusive focus on ChatGPT stems from contractual obligations with OpenAI or a strategic decision, as Apple is not paying OpenAI for the integration.