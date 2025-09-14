Gemini AI saree photos: Best prompts to get a vintage Bollywood vibe

After the 3D model-making trend, Instagram users have already moved on to another viral craze — this time centred on retro sarees and old-school cinema vibes. The latest filter-style edits, powered by Gemini, are transforming regular photos into portraits that look like they belong in a classic film poster.

Advertisement

What Is the Vintage Saree Trend? Instagram is filling up with dreamy edits where women appear in elegant sarees, bathed in soft lighting, and framed by romantic, retro backdrops. The style echoes the golden age of ’90s Bollywood mixed with a Pinterest-inspired aesthetic.

How Can You Try It Yourself? If you want to join the trend, you’ll need the Gemini app. Here’s how it works:

Download the app: Get Google Gemini from the Play Store or App Store.

Sign in: Log in with your Google account.

Upload a photo: Choose the picture you want to transform.

Enter the prompt: Write your own or use one of the sample prompts below.

Advertisement

Generate and download: Hit send, let Gemini create the image, and then save it.

Prompts

Prompt 1: Convert the uploaded image into a stunning 4K HD portrait. The subject should have long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She should be wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, which reveals a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers should be tucked behind her right ear. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want her face to remain exactly as it appears in the uploaded image without any alterations. The background should feature a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood should be retro and artistic.

Advertisement

Prompt 2: Create a retro, vintage-inspired image—grainy yet bright—based on the uploaded picture. The girl should be draped in a perfect purple chiffon, Pinterest-style aesthetic saree. The vibe must capture the essence of a '90s movie 'baddie,' with dark brown, silky hair and a small flower tucked visibly into her hair, enhanced by a windy, romantic atmosphere. She is standing against an old wooden door, where deep shadows and dramatic contrasts add mystery and artistry to the scene, creating a moody yet enchanting cinematic effect. Her pose should suggest that she is adjusting her hair.

Prompt 3: Convert the uploaded picture into a retro, vintage, and grainy-but-bright image. Keep the facial features the same. The subject should be draped in a solid-coloured Banarsi saree with a Pinterest-retro aesthetic, giving it the feel of a '90s movie. Give her dark brown, silky, and shiny hair with a small flower visibly tucked into it. The girl is standing in front of a white wall with a soft, artistic, and moody atmosphere. Use a golden light source to create a soft glow on her face and a dramatic shadow on the wall behind her. The lighting should have the warm, golden tones of a sunset or 'golden hour' glow. The background should be minimalist and slightly textured. The expression on her face should be moody and calm, yet happy. The final image should be in HD quality, with the same face, but you can change the hair colour and hairstyle.

Advertisement