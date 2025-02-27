Google is rolling out a new AI coding assist tool which is known as Gemini Code Assist as part of the preview for the free tier users. This AI-powered coding tool brings ease to students, hobbyists, freelancers, and developers to get started with complex-level coding and learn new languages to expand their technical skills. This new tool has been launched after analysing that more than 75% of developers leverage AI tools for their day-to-day task management and productivity. Therefore, a tool like Gemini Code Assist could come as a value addition that could solve several roadblocks. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s Gemini Code Assist.