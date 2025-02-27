Gemini Code Assist is available for preview: Here’s how to leverage this AI tool

Google is rolling out a new AI coding assist tool which is known as Gemini Code Assist as part of the preview for the free tier users. This AI-powered coding tool brings ease to students, hobbyists, freelancers, and developers to get started with complex-level coding and learn new languages to expand their technical skills. This new tool has been launched after analysing that more than 75% of developers leverage AI tools for their day-to-day task management and productivity. Therefore, a tool like Gemini Code Assist could come as a value addition that could solve several roadblocks. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s Gemini Code Assist.
What is Gemini Code Assist?
Gemini Code Assist is an AI-powered coding assistance tool designed for software developers to increase productivity and efficiency. This tool is developed to provide developers with a hassle-free coding process and provide required assistance at any stage of development and debugging of codes. Gemini Code Assist's crucial features include code generation and completion, code explanation, code reviews, and integrated development environments (IDEs) integration.
How to leverage Gemini Code Assist:
- Ease in code development: Software developers can take advantage of Gemini Code Assist to build code from scratch or take assistance for code completion during roadblocks. This will allow them to understand the entire process and learn new techniques simultaneously. For free users, they can make 6000 requests per day for code generation and code completion.
- Review code quality: Once your development has been completed, testers can leverage Google’s AI coding assistance to review the quality and fix any bugs or errors along the way. They can also use code refactoring suggestions to improve the entire code.
- Multiple language support: Irrespective of your language command, developers can leverage the tool to expand their coding language skills as it also generates code in HTML, CSS, JavaScript code, Python, cloud services, and other major programming languages.
These are some of the major use cases of the new Gemini Code Assist which is a necessary and powerful tool for developers. The tool can be installed in Visual Studio Code, GitHub or JetBrains IDEs. Note that it is currently rolled out in a preview version and Google has highlighted that the tools will be fine-tuned based on user feedback.