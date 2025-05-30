Subscribe

Gemini Summary Cards arrive on Gmail for Android and iOS users: How the feature works

Google has launched Gemini summary cards in Gmail for Android and iOS, allowing users to view AI-generated email summaries directly at the top of selected messages. The feature currently supports English emails and is available to users with enabled smart features in Google Workspace.

Livemint
Published30 May 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Advertisement
California-based tech giant Google has announced the rollout of Gemini summary cards in the Gmail app for Android and iOS devices, further expanding the capabilities of its AI-powered email assistant.
California-based tech giant Google has announced the rollout of Gemini summary cards in the Gmail app for Android and iOS devices, further expanding the capabilities of its AI-powered email assistant. (REUTERS)

California-based tech giant Google has announced the rollout of Gemini summary cards in the Gmail app for Android and iOS devices, further expanding the capabilities of its AI-powered email assistant. This feature aims to make it easier for users to scan and understand lengthy email threads directly from their mobile devices.

Advertisement

Previously, users could access AI-generated summaries by selecting the “Summarise this email” option, which opened Gemini in a separate panel. With this latest update, summaries will now appear automatically at the top of the email content for selected messages. These summaries will include the main points of an email conversation and will dynamically update to reflect any subsequent replies.

You may be interested in

40% OFF

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

    ₹39990

    ₹19995

    Get This

    46% OFF

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

      ₹5104

      ₹9499

      Get This

      47% OFF

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

        ₹18990

        ₹35990

        Get This

        70% OFF

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

          ₹4299

          ₹14500

          Get This

          47% OFF

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

            ₹7999

            ₹14999

            Get This

            42% OFF

            Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

              ₹43990

              ₹75850

              Get This

              61% OFF

              wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

                ₹3005

                ₹7800

                Get This

                68% OFF

                Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                  ₹7790

                  ₹24000

                  Get This

                  50% OFF

                  Polycab Silencio Mini DLX 1200mm 5-Star Advanced BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home|High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Setting, Sleep Mode, Reverse Rotation | 3+1 Years Warranty【Satin White】

                    ₹3249

                    ₹6499

                    Get This

                    48% OFF

                    Kuber Industries (Set of 2) Portable & Foldable Chair for Travelling - Small Camping Cloth Kurchi for Outdoor Beach & Home Aram - Khaki

                      ₹2506

                      ₹417.67

                      Get This

                      Also Read | Google I/O 2025: 13 New Gemini AI updates you should not miss

                      The update is currently limited to emails written in English and will appear in email threads where a summary is deemed useful, such as conversations with multiple replies or extended back-and-forth exchanges. Emails that do not receive automatic summaries will still allow users to manually trigger them using existing options.

                      Who can use the feature

                      Gemini summary cards will only be available to users who have enabled smart features and personalisation settings in Gmail, Chat, Meet, and other Google Workspace tools. Admins retain control over these features through the Admin console, where they can enable or disable them for users.

                      Advertisement

                      The rollout has already begun for Rapid Release domains and will gradually extend to Scheduled Release domains over the next fortnight. The feature is accessible to users on several Google Workspace tiers, including Business Starter, Standard and Plus, Enterprise Starter, Standard and Plus, and those subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan. Educational institutions with Gemini Education or Education Premium add-ons, along with previous purchasers of Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise, will also receive access.

                      Google maintains that its AI tools adhere to privacy and data protection standards, directing users to its Privacy Hub for further information.

                       
                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
                      Business NewsTechnologyGemini Summary Cards arrive on Gmail for Android and iOS users: How the feature works
                      Read Next Story