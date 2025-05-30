Gemini Summary Cards arrive on Gmail for Android and iOS users: How the feature works

California-based tech giant Google has announced the rollout of Gemini summary cards in the Gmail app for Android and iOS devices, further expanding the capabilities of its AI-powered email assistant. This feature aims to make it easier for users to scan and understand lengthy email threads directly from their mobile devices.

Advertisement

Previously, users could access AI-generated summaries by selecting the “Summarise this email” option, which opened Gemini in a separate panel. With this latest update, summaries will now appear automatically at the top of the email content for selected messages. These summaries will include the main points of an email conversation and will dynamically update to reflect any subsequent replies.

The update is currently limited to emails written in English and will appear in email threads where a summary is deemed useful, such as conversations with multiple replies or extended back-and-forth exchanges. Emails that do not receive automatic summaries will still allow users to manually trigger them using existing options.

Who can use the feature Gemini summary cards will only be available to users who have enabled smart features and personalisation settings in Gmail, Chat, Meet, and other Google Workspace tools. Admins retain control over these features through the Admin console, where they can enable or disable them for users.

Advertisement

The rollout has already begun for Rapid Release domains and will gradually extend to Scheduled Release domains over the next fortnight. The feature is accessible to users on several Google Workspace tiers, including Business Starter, Standard and Plus, Enterprise Starter, Standard and Plus, and those subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan. Educational institutions with Gemini Education or Education Premium add-ons, along with previous purchasers of Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise, will also receive access.