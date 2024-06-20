Gen AI voice interfaces promise new forms of tech despite adoption challenges
Voice interfaces have their best shot at popularity with generative AI; even as brands bank on creating product ecosystems with voice-based generative AI built in, the success of the technology has a key challenge of monetization.
New Delhi: In November last year, little-known Silicon Valley startup Humane unveiled a wearable device that had no displays, but could use voice to do any task that a conventional smartphone is used for. Two months later, fellow upstart Rabbit, in partnership with Swedish tech firm Teenage Engineering, unveiled r1—a device that was similar in context and operation to Humane’s wearable, the ‘AI Pin’. Their similarity—both were using large language models (LLMs) as their fundamental technology platform to offer users a completely new interface, in partnership with ChatGPT maker, OpenAI.