‘Gen AI will not lead to hiring decline’

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s CEO K. Krithivasan has said that Generative AI (Gen AI) will not lead to a hiring decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We may probably need to change the way we train people, but will not cause a reduction in hiring," Krithivasan said in an interview with CNBC TV-18. “The kind of people we hire may also change, but we don’t expect to reduce our hiring," he added.

The TCS CEO said that Generative AI is increasing the productivity in the programming experts. However, doing the design, or the critical thinking required on the planning processes, and creating a superior user experience would not be done away with. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It’s not that the fundamental training will go, but the kind of training you do has to be around critical thinking, strategic planning, or fostering more creativity. Those are the areas where you need to have more skill sets," he said.

TCS has commenced fresher hiring and continues to recalibrate lateral hiring, focussing on utilizing capacity built over the years, he recently said.

Staying true to the trend of the broader IT sector, the Mumbai-based IT Services company ended December 2023 with 6,03,305 employees, 5,680 employees lesser from the quarter ended September 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On recalling employees back to work from office, Krithivasan said employees working from home missed out on personal collaboration. “While Zoom and (Microsoft) teams are very efficient mediums, we all know the importance of informal conversations,"said Krithivasan.

Reiterating the importance of TCS’ values as he had in the company’s FY23 annual report, Krithivasan said that 30-40% of associates who joined in the last two to three years could not even come to office and therefore missed out on imbibing the company’s values.

