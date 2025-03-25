What’s new in AI-assisted games?

Over the last couple of years, creators have begun using GenAI tools like GPT, DALL-E, Stable Diffusion, Unity’s Muse and Nvidia’s ACE to create scenes, characters, code, dialogues, music, art and gameplay mechanics with just natural language prompts. For instance, Ubisoft (Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia) uses these tools to generate in-game dialogue, while startups Scenario and Leonardo.Ai help individuals and small developers (collectively known as ‘indie’) create game-ready textures, characters and environments with prompts. Game engines like Unity and Unreal Engine then automate these elements to build a game.