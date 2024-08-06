Technology
GenAI will transform banking with focused customer experiences: Deutsche Bank
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 06 Aug 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Summary
- Deutsche Bank aims to create a foundational level of AI-enabled services that can be adapted and improved across multiple use-cases.
Banking is at an inflection point, similar to the shift that came with the advent of the internet, according to Bernd Leukert, chief technology, data and innovation officer, and board member at Deutsche Bank.
