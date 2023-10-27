Generative AI not yet leading to multi-year projects: Zensar CEO
Tandon said there are legal concerns around the validity of these tools and conflicts and infringements they may raise.
New Delhi: Zensar Technologies Ltd has nearly 100 proofs-of-concept (PoCs) projects centred around generative artificial intelligence (AI). However, chief executive Manish Tandon cautioned that the AI field is at risk of being overly focused on demonstrations and prototypes rather than addressing practical challenges and limitations of the technology.