Germany reviews 5G network safety, opening door to possible Huawei ban3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:34 PM IST
- Berlin has been concerned about Chinese components since the Ukraine war exposed its dependence on Russian energy
BERLIN—The German government has launched a review of the country’s 5G high-speed mobile telecommunications networks as part of a broader revamp of its relationship with China, suggesting Berlin is moving closer to banning Chinese suppliers from German networks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×