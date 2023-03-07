Germany reviews 5G network safety, opening door to possible Huawei ban
- Berlin has been concerned about Chinese components since the Ukraine war exposed its dependence on Russian energy
BERLIN—The German government has launched a review of the country’s 5G high-speed mobile telecommunications networks as part of a broader revamp of its relationship with China, suggesting Berlin is moving closer to banning Chinese suppliers from German networks.
The move marks a shift for Berlin, which for years resisted U.S. calls for its European partners to ban the use of equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co. and state-controlled ZTE Corp. in their critical infrastructure. Washington has warned that the existence of Chinese components in its allies’ 5G networks made them vulnerable and could compromise intelligence sharing between Washington and Berlin.
“This review is under way," Maximilian Kall, spokesman for the German Interior Ministry, said Tuesday, adding that the probe could lead to operators having to remove unsafe equipment from their networks.
The government can already ban new contracts with foreign suppliers it considers a threat to national security, but Mr. Kall said the current review would investigate potential security risks posed by existing components in telecommunications networks.
Under legislation passed two years ago, the German government has broad authority to review the country’s telecommunication infrastructure for security flaws. But unlike other countries in Europe, Germany has stopped short of explicitly banning the use of Huawei or ZTE equipment by German operators.
In the absence of an explicit ban, German telecom operators have become increasingly reliant on such equipment—which is often cheaper than that offered by non-Chinese competitors—as they roll out their 5G infrastructure.
Chinese vendors account for 59% of the hardware in Germany’s 5G radio access network, compared with 41% in the U.K., 17% in France and 0% in Sweden, according to a 2022 report by Strand Consult, a telecommunications consulting firm. The RAN connects devices to other parts of a mobile network using a radio link and is separate from the so-called core network, which is considered more security sensitive.
The German bill was written under Chancellor Angela Merkel, who favored close links to China during her 16 years in power. While her successor, Olaf Scholz, has pushed back against U.S. pressure to decouple from China, Germany’s largest trade partner, members of his coalition have called for Berlin to reduce its reliance on Chinese technology.
The calls have become more vocal since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago exposed Germany’s heavy reliance on Russian energy and forced the country to rebuild its energy market almost from scratch at huge cost.
The German Green Party, in particular, has taken a hard line on China and has urged Mr. Scholz to back moves to lessen Germany’s dependence on China.
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, a member of the liberal Free Democrats, the junior partner in the coalition, welcomed the review on Tuesday, saying in a television interview that while no decision had been taken about a ban “there is now an indication in which direction this can go."
Critics have warned that Chinese equipment in the telecoms networks could contain so-called back doors that would allow the Chinese government access to critical infrastructure, posing a serious security risk.
“Our networks must retain their complete integrity. We can’t be dependent on components from individual manufacturers and critical infrastructure must certainly not be compromised by back doors," Mr. Lindner said.
It remains unclear whether Mr. Scholz would back an outright ban on Chinese suppliers. Mr. Scholz last year gave the green light for Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd. to take a stake in a Hamburg port terminal, overruling the recommendation of his government ministers.
Even if the government coalition reached a consensus on removing Chinese suppliers from telecom networks, it is unclear how far the government would go, said Noah Barkin, an expert on China-Europe relations with the Rhodium Group.
Germany could remove Chinese suppliers from critical parts of the core network, but still allow them in less vulnerable parts of the network, Mr. Barkin said.
“I don’t expect them to ask the operators to rip and replace all components from Chinese suppliers in a short time period," he said.
—Andrea Thomas and Andreas Kissler contributed to this article.
Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com