Get Apple iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB for ₹56,970, 1 TB model at ₹51,447; iPhone 17 Pro for ₹39,147: Reliance Digital offers

Reliance Digital is offering exchange discounts on select iPhone models, with prices dropping to as low as 28,797 after maximum exchange benefits.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published1 Nov 2026, 02:19 PM IST
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Customers at Apple's Fifth Avenue store during the first day of in-store sales of Apple's latest products in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Apple launched new products including the iPhone 18 Pro line, AirPods 5 earbuds and fresh smartwatches. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Customers at Apple's Fifth Avenue store during the first day of in-store sales of Apple's latest products in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Apple launched new products including the iPhone 18 Pro line, AirPods 5 earbuds and fresh smartwatches. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Reliance Digital's iPhone exchange offers cover several models, storage options and colours. Buyers can reduce their payment by exchanging an eligible mobile phone. The lowest price after maximum exchange is 28,797 for the iPhone Air 256 GB.

These prices assume buyers receive the full exchange discount listed for each model. A smaller exchange discount will mean paying more for the new phone.

The iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB has a listed price of 1,30,490. Its exchange discount reaches 91,343, bringing the payable amount to 39,147.

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The 512 GB version costs 1,51,990 before exchange. With the maximum 1,06,393 discount, its price falls to 45,597. The 1 TB model costs 1,71,490 and offers exchange savings of up to 1,20,043. Buyers receiving that amount would pay 51,447. All three iPhone 17 Pro storage options include Cosmic Orange, Silver and Deep Blue.

The iPhone Air 256 GB costs 95,990 before exchange. Its maximum discount of 67,193 reduces the payment to 28,797.

Also Read | iPhone Air 2 specs leak: Dual 48MP cameras, 3,500mAh battery, 2nm A20 chip

The Air 512 GB carries a 1,39,900 price and exchange savings reaching 97,930. This brings its price after maximum exchange to 41,970. The 1 TB version costs 1,59,900, with exchange savings reaching 1,11,930. Its lowest payable amount is 47,970. All three Air versions include Light Gold, Sky Blue, Space Black and Cloud White.

For the regular iPhone 17, the 256 GB Mist Blue model costs 99,900. Exchange savings reaching 69,930 bring its price down to 29,970.

The 512 GB version comes in Lavender and Sage, priced at 1,02,900. Its maximum exchange discount is 72,030, leaving buyers to pay 30,870.

iPhone 18 offers

The iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB costs 1,89,900 and comes in Black and Silver. Its exchange discount reaches 1,32,930, reducing the payable amount to 56,970.

The 1 TB model has a listed price of 2,39,900. Exchange savings reaching 1,67,930 bring its price to 71,970. Colour options include Burgundy, Glacier, Black and Silver.

Also Read | iPhone Duo preorders sell out in minutes: How it compares with iPhone 18 Pro Max

The 2 TB version costs 3,14,900 before exchange. It offers the largest exchange discount among these models, reaching 2,20,430. Buyers receiving the full amount would pay 94,470. This version also comes in Black, Silver, Burgundy and Glacier.

Across these offers, higher storage versions generally carry larger exchange discounts and higher final prices. The iPhone Air 256 GB has the lowest listed price before exchange. Buyers can visit the official website to compare storage and colour choices alongside the amount payable.

Disclaimer: Users must complete a digital check to assess their existing mobile phone's eligibility. This determines whether their phone qualifies for the maximum exchange discount.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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