Get Apple iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB for ₹56,970, 1 TB model at ₹51,447; iPhone 17 Pro for ₹39,147: Reliance Digital offers

Reliance Digital's iPhone exchange offers cover several models, storage options and colours. Buyers can reduce their payment by exchanging an eligible mobile phone. The lowest price after maximum exchange is ₹28,797 for the iPhone Air 256 GB.
These prices assume buyers receive the full exchange discount listed for each model. A smaller exchange discount will mean paying more for the new phone.
The iPhone 17 Pro 256 GB has a listed price of ₹1,30,490. Its exchange discount reaches ₹91,343, bringing the payable amount to ₹39,147.
The 512 GB version costs ₹1,51,990 before exchange. With the maximum ₹1,06,393 discount, its price falls to ₹45,597. The 1 TB model costs ₹1,71,490 and offers exchange savings of up to ₹1,20,043. Buyers receiving that amount would pay ₹51,447. All three iPhone 17 Pro storage options include Cosmic Orange, Silver and Deep Blue.
The iPhone Air 256 GB costs ₹95,990 before exchange. Its maximum discount of ₹67,193 reduces the payment to ₹28,797.
The Air 512 GB carries a ₹1,39,900 price and exchange savings reaching ₹97,930. This brings its price after maximum exchange to ₹41,970. The 1 TB version costs ₹1,59,900, with exchange savings reaching ₹1,11,930. Its lowest payable amount is ₹47,970. All three Air versions include Light Gold, Sky Blue, Space Black and Cloud White.
For the regular iPhone 17, the 256 GB Mist Blue model costs ₹99,900. Exchange savings reaching ₹69,930 bring its price down to ₹29,970.
The 512 GB version comes in Lavender and Sage, priced at ₹1,02,900. Its maximum exchange discount is ₹72,030, leaving buyers to pay ₹30,870.
The iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB costs ₹1,89,900 and comes in Black and Silver. Its exchange discount reaches ₹1,32,930, reducing the payable amount to ₹56,970.
The 1 TB model has a listed price of ₹2,39,900. Exchange savings reaching ₹1,67,930 bring its price to ₹71,970. Colour options include Burgundy, Glacier, Black and Silver.
The 2 TB version costs ₹3,14,900 before exchange. It offers the largest exchange discount among these models, reaching ₹2,20,430. Buyers receiving the full amount would pay ₹94,470. This version also comes in Black, Silver, Burgundy and Glacier.
Across these offers, higher storage versions generally carry larger exchange discounts and higher final prices. The iPhone Air 256 GB has the lowest listed price before exchange. Buyers can visit the official website to compare storage and colour choices alongside the amount payable.
Disclaimer: Users must complete a digital check to assess their existing mobile phone's eligibility. This determines whether their phone qualifies for the maximum exchange discount.