Get ₹8.4 lakh if you win at rock-paper-scissors: Viral video offers prize money; but, there is a twist
Mark Rober, CrunchLabs founder, unveiled his unbeatable Rock, Paper, Scissors Robot, named 'Rocky', which uses advanced tracking technology to ensure a 0% chance of losing. A viral video showcased the robot, offers $10,000 for defeating Rocky.
Mark Rober, the American YouTuber and engineer, revealed his rock-paper-scissors robot that he claims will always win every game, regardless of the strategy. Equipped with advance tracking technology, the robot named ‘Rocky’ is suggested to be unbeatable.
