Mark Rober, the American YouTuber and engineer, revealed his rock-paper-scissors robot that he claims will always win every game, regardless of the strategy. Equipped with advance tracking technology, the robot named ‘Rocky’ is suggested to be unbeatable.

The caption to November 2 post states, “$10,000 If You Can Beat My Rock, Paper, Scissors Robot." The viral video on YouTube has managed to garner around 25 lakh views and numerous comments in less than a day. Mark Rober, former NASA engineer and CrunchLabs founder, who releases a monthly toy for science enthusiasts recently released a video that showcases capabilities of Rock, Paper, Scissors Robot worth ₹8.4 lakh. The description states, CrunchLabs “releases a monthly toy that gets delivered to your house that teaches you to think like an engineer."

He pointed out that there is a trick to win the game, which enables one to register victory almost 75 percent times, as per a report. Describing the pattern in the winning and losing case, he claimed that following this pattern would increase the winning odds by 10 percent. As per the pattern, one should follow rock - paper - scissors pattern if the winning streak continues, otherwise the person should follow reverse cycle.

He claimed that with his robot ‘Rocky’ chances of winning are much lower even if the trick is followed. According to Mark Rober, the chances of winning are reduced to as low as ‘0’ percent which tracks hand movement, position of figures, among many other factors. Consequently, he concludes that whoever, wins against the robot will win a prize of $10,000 but there are better chances to hit a bulls eye with tennis ball than win against Rocky.

Reacting to Mark Rober's recent video, a social media user said, “I want to try this robot. I think I can beat this robot." Another user inquired, “Can the toy come to Indonesia?" while another questioned, “Will the crunch labs hack pack ever be available in the uk?"

A fourth user commented, “This channel has turned into marketing the overpriced crunch lab kits for kids and adults." A fifth user suggested, “You need to create squirrel maze #4." A sixth user remarked, “Can you make it cheaper for Türkiye? 50 dollars is 2000 TL in Turkey."

This comes almost nine years after a Japanese laboratory designed a robot to win rock paper scissors with a 100% success rate. The third version of the Janken 'rock-paper-scissors' robot developed at Tokyo's Ishikawa Watanabe Laboratory incorporates high-speed tracking technologies '1ms Auto Pan-Tilt' and 'Lumipen 2' in order to extend the field of view of its high-speed vision system. Thus, enabling it to dynamically track the human hand and recognise its shape in high speed

