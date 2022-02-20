Get upto 55% off on JBL, Sony, boAt. Amazon ‘Soundbar Days’ ends today

The soundbar with its premium finish adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the immersive auditory experience. All your devices are made accessible by the wireless and wired forms of connectivity, such as Bluetooth V5.0/AUX/USB/Optical/Coaxial and HDMI(ARC) with the versatile Aavante Bar 1800. Its 2.1 Channel captivating sound gets you set for an alternate dimension, with an ethereal sound quality that adds colour to your audio as well as visual experience. Get this at just ₹7,999.

