Amazon is offering Xiaomi 12 Pro for a price that is unimaginable. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has received a major price cut this time. If you were looking to buy a flagship level smartphone, here is the chance for you.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Price and deal

The price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) is listed at Rs. 79999. However, Amazon has a great Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut sale going on. The e-commerce giant will allow you to grab the handset at flat 30 percent off. This simply means that interested customers can save Rs. 24000. Moreover, the deal does not require you to exchange another phone, use a specific credit or debit card or any other loophole. After this discount, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes down to Rs. 55999.

The company is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs.24,050 for a limited time period. All interested buyers need is an old smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, customers might need an expensive smartphone. However, they can avail some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Xiaomi 12 Pro home for just Rs. 31949.

Xiaomi 12 Pro sports Gorilla Glass Victus protection with a 2K+ AMOLED display having a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The smartphone has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is certified A+ by DisplayMate and is Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compliant.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX707 sensor with the ability to capture up to 120% more light. It is paired with a 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide sensor. At the front, the device is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.

Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and runs on MIUI 13 interface on top of Android 12. The device is backed by a 4,600mAh battery and comes with support for 120W HyperCharge charger in the box. The charger is claimed to juice up the device from 0 to 100% in 18 minutes. There is also support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The handset weighs 108 grams.