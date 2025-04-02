Ghibli-style art overloads ChatGPT: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has a message for users, ‘Expect dela…’

As the Ghibli-style AI art trend takes over the internet after OpenAI rolls out its 4o Image Generation feature, ChatGPT is witnessing heavy demand from users. As a result, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged how users are flocking to the AI platform.

Sam Altman’s response to heavy user demand on ChatGPT Altman said that the upcoming releases from OpenAI are likely to be delayed, stuff will break, and the services could sometimes be slow as they deal with capacity challenges.

“We are getting things under control, but you should expect new releases from OpenAI to be delayed, stuff to break, and for service to sometimes be slow as we deal with capacity challenges,” stated the OpenAI CEO on his official X account.

He even jokingly asked for help from users who might have a GPU capacity in 100k chunks faster than OpenAI. Altman said, “Working as fast we can to really get stuff humming; if anyone has GPU capacity in 100k chunks we can get asap please call!”

ChatGPT crosses 150 million users mark The internet’s latest obsession with Studio Ghibli-style art does not seem to be going away soon. This led to ChatGPT’s servers straining and restricting the number of times users could use the 4o Image Generation feature or upload images on the AI platform.

According to Similarweb, the average weekly active users on OpenAI’s chatGPT crosses the 150 million mark for the first time in 2025 so far. Moreover, Altman acknowledged in his post on X this Monday that the company added one million users in an hour, making a comparison with the addition of a million users in five days after OpenAI launched the 4o Image Generation feature.

Moreover, as per the SensorTower data, app downloads, active users, and in-app subscription revenue hit a record high last week following the AI company's recent enhancements to its GPT-4o model, which introduced advanced image generation features.