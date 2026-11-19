* IOSCO says secure communications and other critical market functions could be undermined within five years

* Blockchain systems face tougher shift to post-quantum cryptography across decentralised networks, IOSCO says

* Quantum startup investment reached $12.6 billion last year, according to McKinsey

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By Phoebe Seers and Hannah Lang

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The global securities regulator urged the financial sector to take "immediate action" to address the risks posed by quantum computing, warning that blockchain systems might prove particularly exposed to the emerging technology.

Quantum computers can solve complex mathematical problems much faster than today's sophisticated computers, and could be used to unscramble conventional methods for encrypting digital information.

In a new report published on Thursday, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which groups regulators from more than 130 jurisdictions, warned a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could have the ability to undermine critical financial market functions, like secure communications, within the next five years.

Several quantum computing platforms are already “highly advanced,” IOSCO said.

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Experts say that cryptocurrency, which is based on blockchains secured by traditional cryptography, will be especially vulnerable to hacks when quantum computers come online because hackers will be able to swiftly break such codes.

Financial firms should begin preparing now for a transition to quantum-resistant cryptography, the regulator said, including by drawing up migration plans, testing new technologies and engaging suppliers whose software, cloud services and infrastructure underpin critical systems.

Blockchain systems face a tougher migration to post-quantum cryptography because upgrades will require coordination across decentralised networks, IOSCO said. Preparedness across the financial sector remains at an early stage, it added.

The regulator warned that the shift to quantum-resistant security could take many years and involve significant operational and governance challenges, describing it as a fundamental redesign rather than a routine software update.

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Some crypto companies and blockchain developers are already drawing up plans to upgrade their networks, Reuters reported in July.

Acknowledging the risks the technology poses to the public and private sectors, US President Donald Trump in June issued executive orders to bolster US quantum capability.

Last year, investment in quantum technology startups reached $12.6 billion, according to McKinsey — more than six times the total recorded in 2024.

IOSCO also cautioned regulators to be alert to "quantum washing", where firms overstate the maturity or capabilities of quantum technologies.

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers and Hannah Lang; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Tomasz Janowski)