India eyes seat at global tech patents table with $4 bn design incentive scheme
Shouvik Das 5 min read 16 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Up to 60 categories of electronics and semiconductors were recommended to Meity by a task force for design-linked incentives, with the eventual goal of building world-class technology companies akin to the US.
New Delhi: The Centre plans to roll out a design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme of up to $4 billion to power India into the global league of electronics design through local designing of products and components, three officials with direct knowledge of the matter said.
