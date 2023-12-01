Global Technology Summit set to begin in India this December: 5 Things to know
The eighth edition of the Global Technology Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from December 4-6. The opening session will feature a speech by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The Global Technology Summit's eighth edition is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from December 4-6. The opening session of the Summit will commence with a speech by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reported ANI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message