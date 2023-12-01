Global Technology Summit set to begin in India this December: 5 Things to know

The Global Technology Summit's eighth edition is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from December 4-6. The opening session of the Summit will commence with a speech by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are five things to know about the summit.

Dates and Venue: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The eighth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from December 4 to December 6, 2023. The summit, India's premier event in the realm of geo-technology, will take place at an in-person venue, emphasizing a return to normalcy after the hybrid format adopted in 2022. Inaugural Speech by External Affairs Minister:

The Summit will kick off with an opening session featuring a speech by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. The minister's address is expected to set the tone for the discussions and activities that will follow during the event. Focus on "Geopolitics of Technology":

This year's GTS will focus on the "Geopolitics of Technology," as highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs. Over 40 sessions are planned, encompassing keynote addresses, ministerial speeches, panel discussions, book launches, and various activities related to the intersection of technology and geopolitics. Diverse and Notable Participants: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Summit is set to host a diverse array of speakers and participants, including policymakers, industry experts, academics, technocrats, and innovators. Notable attendees will include ministers and senior government officials from various countries, such as India, the United States, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Germany, Sierra Leone, Brazil, and Lithuania. Key Discussion Topics:

Participants at the GTS will engage in discussions on pivotal issues related to technology, its impact on geopolitics, and policy matters concerning new, critical, and emerging technologies. Key topics on the agenda include digital public infrastructure, export controls, data protection, and overarching policy considerations related to innovation and national security. In addition to these key points, the Summit will also see active participation from students and young professionals, known as GTS Young Ambassadors, highlighting a commitment to fostering the involvement of the next generation in discussions about the future of technology and its global implications.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.