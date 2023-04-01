Gmail AI will be able to draft job application, cover letter, birthday wishes

Gmail AI will be able to draft job application, cover letter, birthday wishes2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 06:10 PM IST
- Reports have stated that the generative AI in Gmail will help users draft birthday invites, letters, job application and cover letter. Further it can also shorten or elaborate texts for the content the user has written.
Google has unveiled their Artificial Intelligence features for Workspace apps. The tech giant has invited people in the united States to avail some of the features as part of their testing programme. The public testing for Gmail and Google Docs is available to users in US.
