Gmail AI will be able to draft job application, cover letter, birthday wishes

Apart from Gmail, Google is also updating Google Docs. Under the new updated version, an AI will be introduced that will help in making the text more detailed or rewrite to make it concise. It can draft blog posts, write screenplays and even song lyrics. The feature will have a ‘Help Me Write’ button to expand for revealing an input. The AI generates request for users to thumbs up or down, generate or view another text.

