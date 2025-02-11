Google’s popular communication platform, Gmail is under the biggest security threat as is currently at risk of getting hacked by very dangerous attackers. Reportedly, Gmail is currently making headlines as it is facing AI-driven hack attacks, showcasing a serious case of cyberattacks. The platform has over 2.5 billion active users and they all may be at a huge security risk including business if the hacker breaks through. While this news might be stressful for many users, people will also try and switch to different platforms. However, this may not be the solution and put you more at risk. Therefore, know about why Gmail’s security has been threatened and what users need to do to stay safe.

Gmail under attack: Everything you need to know Google’s security infrastructure is currently under a major threat as hackers are trying to break the wall with AI-driven attacks. This put the platform at a huge risk of compromising user data with personal data, emails, etc. Additionally, not only Gmail but other mailing apps including Microsoft’s Outlook are currently at huge risk and switching to other email services may not be a very good option as phishing attacks will still follow you. Security-based Proton Mail platform is also vulnerable to these kinds of attacks, making the space risky for users.

what should you do in such cases? Well, firstly be assured that Google’s security infrastructure is very strong enough to breach. The tech giant relies on advanced AI models to strengthen its walls. Google also leverages large language models to detect phishing or any threatening mail.