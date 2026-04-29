Goa govt unveils draft AI policy with aim to position state as global hub for high-tech innovation

Panaji, Apr 29 (PTI) The Pramod Sawant-led Goa government on Wednesday released its draft Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy that aims to make the state "forward-looking and technology-driven" and position it as a global hub for high-tech innovation.

As part of the policy, the government is deliberating on restricting social media access to children below 16 years of age, Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte said in a press conference.

The draft policy, prepared within 50 days, fulfils the government's commitment to roll out a framework within 100 days, he said.

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The document was finalised after extensive consultations with industry leaders, academia and other stakeholders, and has been placed in the public domain to invite suggestions before its finalisation, he said.

"Today's release of the draft AI policy is a testament to our commitment to making Goa a forward-looking, technology-driven state. We had promised a framework within 100 days, and through collaborative efforts, we have delivered a draft that is both practical and ambitious," the minister said.

Khaunte said the policy is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of technological advancements reach the common citizen, while also equipping the state's youth with skills required to remain competitive.

The draft focuses on areas such as AI skilling, promotion of startups, development of innovation ecosystems, improvement of governance and public services, and creation of infrastructure for research and development.

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Under the proposed "Goa AI Mission 2027", the state plans to leverage local talent, develop large language models (LLMs), and ensure safety and accountability in AI deployment, he said.

According to the minister, the policy is intended to be implemented across sectors including finance, tourism and governance.

During the interaction, Khaunte also said the government is deliberating on restricting social media access for children below 16 years of age, while promoting AI-driven educational tools as a more productive alternative.

"We are awaiting further inputs from stakeholders and will be sharing the proposal with the Chief Minister to take it up with the Centre," he said.

The draft AI policy will be available for public feedback on the state portal, Goa Online portal and the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C) website from May 4 for 15 days, officials said.