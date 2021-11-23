Google has added two new languages Malayalam and Bengali to Google News Showcase, to help more readers get access to news in their own languages. “We are today pleased to add two new languages Malayalam and Bengali to Google News Showcase, to help more readers get access to news in their own languages." With the expansion of these new languages, Google now has over 60 partners representing more than 100 publications in 8 languages.

“We continue to work with publishers of all kinds -- from digital natives to regional media in India to help them to engage with readers and deliver trusted information across our platforms," said Google.

We are delighted to partner with the Indian news industry and support new digital formats and innovations to build a sustainable, independent and diverse news ecosystem, said company.

In May, Google News Showcase announced its expansion, online experience and licensing program to support news organizations and readers to India. In September, it added support for four new languages; Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu - in addition to English and Hindi in dedicated News Showcase panels in Google News and on Discover, to help more readers get access to quality news in their own languages.

Recently, Google announced other India specific changes at Google for India 2021 event. In a major push, it also decided to add Hindi to Google Pay’s default language. Later it will be available in both English and Hindi. For the ease of the customers, Google said that the Pay option will recognise voice and can be used to transfer money directly to bank accounts without physically typing the entire account number and IFSC code.

You can also use Google Assistant for the end-to-end Covid-19 vaccination process. The AI will book the slot and vaccine available using your Aadhar number.

