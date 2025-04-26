Technology
Consumer focus in India AI drive for Google as developer uptake trails
Shouvik Das 4 min read 26 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryGoogle’s consumer push comes after the company fell behind the likes of OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic and even China’s DeepSeek in the race for AI supremacy among large technology firms.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Google is betting on India's large smartphone user base to expand its reach in the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) field, undeterred by the early dominance of competitors like Meta and OpenAI.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less