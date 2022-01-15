Google, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft weave a fiber-optic web of power

That’s not the whole story. Their entry into the undersea fiber-laying business was inspired by the growing cost of buying capacity on cables owned by others, but is now driven by their own insatiable demand for ever more terabytes of bandwidth, says Timothy Stronge, vice president of research at TeleGeography. This has made profits razor-thin for traditional players in the cable-laying industry, like NEC, ASN and SubCom, he adds. (It has done the same to profits of wholesalers of capacity on submarine cables, such as Tata and Lumen.)