MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Google today announced a cohort of 100 Indian early to mid-stage startups it aims to help build high-quality global apps and games as part of the Appscale Academy. The goal of the Appscale Academy is to identify, and support promising Indian startups and help them grow into successful global businesses.

Startups of the Appscale Academy cohort are solving for some of India’s daily, critical, and unique needs through creative homegrown solutions, including BitClass (a live learning platform), Farmyng Club (a social platform for farmers to improve their livelihood), Kutuki (preschool learning app), Sunita’s Makerspace (a community to foster innovation), Stamurai (a platform offering affordable and high-quality speech therapy), LearnVern (a job-oriented skilling app offering courses in vernacular languages), Vivasayam (an app promoting organic farming), and many more.

The cohort’s main sectors span Education, Health, Finance, Social, E-commerce, and Gaming. It also includes startups supporting core communities in India through creative apps across agriculture, B2B, parenting, and more. Representing the talent diversity emerging among India’s startup and developer ecosystem, 35% of the cohort come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, including Surat, Vadodara, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Morbi, and many others. 58% of the cohort has a woman in a leadership role.

As part of the 6-month program, 100 startups will be trained through a customized curriculum designed to help them drive high-quality apps for a global market, including sessions on UX design, business model and monetization strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices.

The startups will receive access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry professionals. Select startups will also get an opportunity to pitch to leading venture capitalists.

