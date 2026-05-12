Google Android Show 2026 livestream: When, where to watch and what to expect

Ahead of Google I/O 2026, the search giant is gearing up to host ‘The Android Show’ on Tuesday, 12 May, where it is expected to share the latest announcements, features and updates related to its Android ecosystem ahead of the company’s highly anticipated annual developer conference.

Google is expected to livestream a pre-recorded presentation highlighting some of the biggest new features coming to Android, along with updates across its broader software and services portfolio. This year’s Android Show will begin on Tuesday, 12 May at 1 PM ET, which translates to 10:30 PM IST in India. The presentation will be streamed live on YouTube, and Google has also set up a dedicated event page on its official website for viewers who want to follow the announcements.

You can tune in to the livestream of The Android Show 2026 by clicking the link below.

When is I/O 2026? Google I/O is all set to be held from 19 to 20 May at the company’s Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Just like every year, Google will also be live-streaming its flagship developer conference, where it has confirmed that the latest breakthroughs in AI, Android, and other products will be announced.

No hardware launches are expected at the I/O conference, as the event is likely to centre around software-related announcements as per previous LiveMint reports.

“The event will feature keynote addresses from Google leaders, fireside chats, product demos and more. While you wait for the big day, check out this year’s save-the-date experience, where you can play, create and remix your way through a playground of experiences built with Gemini,” Google revealed in its blog post.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, also confirmed the dates in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he wrote, “See you all at Google I/O starting May 19th!”

Also Read | Top features revealed at Google I/O 2025 that deserve attention from rivals

What to expect Google usually schedules its Android-focused showcase ahead of I/O so the main developer conference can focus more on Gemini, AI features, and other broader announcements.

While Google has not officially detailed what will be announced, the company has described 2026 as “one of the biggest years for Android yet.”

At The Android Show 2026, Google is widely expected to preview Android 17, the next version of its mobile operating system. Based on Android 17 beta releases, Google developer notes, and reports from publications including Android Central, Indian Express, Tom’s Guide and Reuters, the update is expected to introduce a redesigned multitasking interface, new screen recording features, and several other usability improvements.

Beyond Android 17, Google is also expected to provide updates on Aluminium OS, the company’s reported initiative to merge Android and ChromeOS into a more unified platform. In July 2025, Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem at Google, confirmed that development work on the project had already begun.

Although alleged screenshots of the software have surfaced on social media in recent months, it remains possible that Google could reserve a formal reveal of Aluminium OS for Google I/O 2026 rather than showcase it during The Android Show.

Google may also use the event to share fresh details about Android XR and its broader extended reality ambitions. During last year’s Android Show, the company introduced its new Material 3 Expressive design language and demonstrated several Gemini-powered features, including screen sharing capabilities.