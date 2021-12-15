Google has announced Android 12 (Go edition) for the entry level smartphones. It will start rolling out next year said Google. Android (Go edition) was launched in 2017 with the goal to help more people access the Android and Google through affordable, entry-level phones. Over 200 million people actively use an Android (Go edition) phone, said Google.

We’re also making these phones more accessible by improving features for multilingual users and introducing new ones that keep data costs in mind, said the US-based company.

Apps on your Android 12 (Go edition) device will launch up to 30% faster and with smoother animation. It has also created the SplashScreen API so all developers can provide a smooth experience when users launch their apps.

Android 12 (Go edition) will automatically save battery life and storage by hibernating apps that haven’t been used for extended periods of time which is helpful for devices with limited storage capacity. Meanwhile, the updated Files Go app will allow you to recover files within 30 days.

It will also allow you to listen to the news and translate any on-screen content into your preferred language. With Android 12 (Go edition), you’ll be able to save data by sharing apps directly with nearby devices using Nearby Share and Google Play.

The guest user experience on Android 12 (Go edition) will be available directly on the lock screen.

Google is also adding a new privacy dashboard. It will give you snapshot of which apps are accessing particular types of sensitive data, like the microphone, and revoke permissions if needed. And the new privacy indicator on your status bar will tell you when your apps are specifically accessing your microphone or camera.

