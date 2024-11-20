Google antitrust trials | ‘A frontal assault on…’ — tech giant accused of systematic evidence suppression, says report
In antitrust trials, Google has been accused of systematic suppression of evidence and poor document retention practices. Critics assert that its internal communication policies reflect an effort to evade accountability, leading judges to express concern over the potential destruction of evidence.
Over the past year, Google has faced intense criticism for its internal communications practices during three major antitrust trials. Plaintiffs, including the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Epic Games, presented extensive evidence claiming that the tech giant systematically suppressed evidence, deleted messages, and leveraged attorney-client privilege to shield itself from scrutiny, reported The New York Times.